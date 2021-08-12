SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 905.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $348.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $350.91.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 44,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.15, for a total transaction of $15,507,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,644,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,100 shares of company stock worth $18,109,103 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.33.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

