Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $36.96, but opened at $35.04. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 662 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

