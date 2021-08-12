Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after buying an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 63,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,953,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,653,000 after purchasing an additional 218,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 894,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 273,413 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NOMD opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

