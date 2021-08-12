Schroder Investment Management Group Has $106,000 Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 85.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American National Group were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American National Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,442,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $192.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.46. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $192.90.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

