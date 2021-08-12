Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $150,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,842 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $45,305,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of RHP opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 160.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.81%. The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.