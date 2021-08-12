Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $231,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 942,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,957,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 334,902 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.