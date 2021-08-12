Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 69,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.58 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.