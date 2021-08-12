Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lazard were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lazard by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 647,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after buying an additional 602,925 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 106.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 918,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lazard by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

