Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,021. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

