Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

SCRYY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

