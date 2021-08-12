Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €72.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scout24 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.83 ($85.69).

ETR G24 traded down €0.64 ($0.75) on Thursday, reaching €71.38 ($83.98). 100,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 12.98.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

