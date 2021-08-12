Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.41. The stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,915. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.