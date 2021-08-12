Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVE during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVE by 1.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVEC traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,783. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $339.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

