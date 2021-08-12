SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 30.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 607.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

