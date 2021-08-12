Senseonics (CSE:SENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Senseonics (CSE:SENS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.02 by -0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of 3.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.00 million.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

