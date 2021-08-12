Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.00. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 77,016 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

In other news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,020,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

