Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.40

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.40 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 113.74 ($1.49). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,735,858 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

