Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

SECCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

