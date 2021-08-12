Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

SESN traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. 688,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,494,361. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $854.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sesen Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

