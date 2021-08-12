Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SHG opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £141.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.71. Shanta Gold has a 52 week low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27).
Shanta Gold Company Profile
