Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Critical Survey

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 98.23 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $365.55 million 0.39 -$67.16 million ($4.31) -2.08

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -24.84% N/A -23.49%

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. The company also offers Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes. In addition, it provides mortgage origination loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, technologies, title insurance agent, settlement, real estate valuation services, residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation, foreclosure trustee, and commercial loan servicing technology services. Further, the company operates Pointillist, a customer journey analytics platform, as well as offers TrelixTM Connect, Vendorly, RentRange, and other platform solutions. It serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, non-bank loan originators, correspondent lenders, and mortgage bankers. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

