Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Cormark

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cormark to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCL. ATB Capital cut their target price on Shawcor to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

TSE SCL traded down C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.18. 364,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,344. Shawcor has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$364.94 million and a P/E ratio of -24.90.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$279.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shawcor will post 0.2590207 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

