Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. "

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLX. Mizuho upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

