Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of HAT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.13. The stock has a market cap of £127.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.
H&T Group Company Profile
