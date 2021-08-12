Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of HAT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319 ($4.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 271.13. The stock has a market cap of £127.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.12.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

