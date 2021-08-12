Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:HSW traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,956. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £107.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.76.

About Hostelworld Group

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

