Sierra Capital LLC Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Sierra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,294.68. 119,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,476.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.