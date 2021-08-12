Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.
TSE:SMT opened at C$3.27 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The stock has a market cap of C$534.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76.
About Sierra Metals
See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.