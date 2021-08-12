Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:SMT opened at C$3.27 on Tuesday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. The stock has a market cap of C$534.41 million and a PE ratio of 15.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.76.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.