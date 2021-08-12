SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

SCBGF stock remained flat at $$29.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. SIG Combibloc Group has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.