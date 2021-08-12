SIG Combibloc Group’s (SCBGF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCBGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBGF stock remained flat at $$29.71 on Thursday. 386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

