Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $37.11 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

