Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.34

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 308020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$942.40 million and a PE ratio of 17.30.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$938,876.85. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$275,275. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock worth $437,917.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

