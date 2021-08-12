Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 198.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

SIOX traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,148. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 165,218 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

