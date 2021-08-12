SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $28.85

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $29.80. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 4,059 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.97.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

