SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.12

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $22.02. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 3,473 shares traded.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,084,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,517,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.