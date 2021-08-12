Smartlands Network Price Hits $4.75 on Major Exchanges (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00010731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $28,232.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.00872880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00108811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00157727 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

