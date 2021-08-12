Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $77.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of SMAR traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,578. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.48.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

