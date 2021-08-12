Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,008.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,008 ($26.23) and last traded at GBX 1,986 ($25.95), with a volume of 152967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,970 ($25.74).

A number of research firms have commented on SCT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Softcat in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Softcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,792 ($23.41).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,837.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

