Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce sales of $14.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $21.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.42. 2,080,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,531. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.41.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

