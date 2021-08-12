Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,776. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,174,567 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.