Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $83.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.73. Sonova has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Sonova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.