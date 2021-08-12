Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.34. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $45.15, with a volume of 7,383 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a market cap of $404.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

