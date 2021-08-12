Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

