Space Cow Boy (SCB) One Day Volume Tops $110,273.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.28 or 0.00052446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $760,087.06 and approximately $110,273.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Space Cow Boy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.45 or 0.00877296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00155965 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Space Cow Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Space Cow Boy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.