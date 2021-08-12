SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Bought by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $126.08. 68,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

