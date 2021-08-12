SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,270 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,467% compared to the average daily volume of 464 put options.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $499.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.58. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 313,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

