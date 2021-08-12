Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Acquires £149.24 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,731 ($48.75) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,830 ($50.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,367.66. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,865 ($50.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,645 ($47.62) to GBX 3,920 ($51.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

