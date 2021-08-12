Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Position Trimmed by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Spectrum Brands worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 28.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.55 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.52 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
