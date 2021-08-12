Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

SNMSF opened at $36.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

