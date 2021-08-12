Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

SNMSF opened at $36.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is range trading?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.