Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as £162.04 ($211.70) and last traded at £155.20 ($202.77), with a volume of 12886 shares. The stock had previously closed at £151.25 ($197.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £110.72 ($144.66).

The company has a market cap of £11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £139.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

