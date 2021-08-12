Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.39.

SPLK traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.87. 69,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,843. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $51,732,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

